Devastated After Divorce, Samantha Inconsolable During Ad Shoot in Hyderabad

ChaySam Divorce: Tollywood actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya - an adorable couple of the Telugu film industry have announced their separation on October 2nd. The fans of Chay and Sam were unable to digest the news and are yet not over the divorce of the cutest couple. The fans of Chay and Sam are trying to decode still what might have led to the divorce of the couple.

After announcing the separation, Samantha shared an Instagram post in which she said that she has to do her own things now. Decoding this, Samantha is going to be busy with her professional commitments.

After announcing the divorce news, Samantha for the first time participated in the shooting of an advertisement. Earlier, everyone thought that she would give a skip to her shooting. But to everyone's surprise, the actress arrived at the shooting spot. Vishesh Varma is the director of the advertisement.

According to the reports, Samantha became emotional and is said that she has been looking sad. It is also said that despite going through a lot of trauma, Samantha has acted with much grace and perfection. The unit members are heaping praises on Samantha for her commitment.