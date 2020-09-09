Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are among the most popular on-screen pairs in Indian cinema. ‘Billa’ was the first film where they shared screen space, though the film didn’t fare well at the box office. But, they have managed to earn the praise for their performances in the film. Since then on, they have been constantly linked up as being in a secret relationship. However, Prabhas and Anushka have constantly scotched all such rumours and stated that they are only best friends.

It has been a while now that we have seen Anushka in Prabhas movies as she is busy with her own projects. The last we saw them as a reel life couple was in Baahubali-The Conclusion. Post Baahubali, Prabhas is on a roll, signing back-to-back projects with top directors. Prabhas is a popular star among Telugu audiences across the globe. But here is a trivia for you.

Anushka has surpassed Prabhas in terms of Facebook followers. Finding it hard to believe? But, it’s true. Anushka has 23 million followers as against Prabhas’ Facebook followers which is at 19 million. In this context, Anushka Shetty beats Prabhas.

On the career front, Anushka is awaiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Nisabadam’. While coming to Prabhas, he is working on Radhe Shyam in the direction of Radha Krishna. The makers of Radhe Shyam are planning to treat Prabhas fans by releasing something from the film on the Baahubali star’s birthday. Prabhas will be celebrating his birthday on October 23.