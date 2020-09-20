Dethadi Harika Too Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 4 House But Here Is The Twist

The controversial show, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is raising interest among the audience. With each passing day, the makers of the show are coming up with new twists and turns. Looks like the show organizers are worried about the TRP ratings of the show.

The most awaited cricket league IPL 2020, started on September 19th. However, Bigg Boss proved to be stronger than other reality shows in keeping the audiences glued to the show.

Let us talk about Saturday's episode. Karate Kalyani became the second contestant to be evicted. Nagarjuna returned to the sets and gave a task of Hero and Zero to the housemates. The contestant should give a valid reason, why they have given the tag of either zero or hero. At the end of the show, Nagarjuna left everyone surprised by announcing the 'Double Elimination'.

Show lovers are eagerly waiting to know who is that another contestant getting eliminated from the show. If reports are to be believed, it is Dethadi Harika. Isn't this an unexpected event? Obviously a big yes. Harika was eliminated but her eviction will only prove to be a fake one. She will be sent to the secret room with other housemates having no idea of it. If you may recall, Nagarjuna did the same kind of elimination in the previous season(Bigg Boss Telugu 3) with Rahul Sipligunj as well.

Nagarjuna asked Rahul to pack his bags and tell his housemates a goodbye. Everyone thought that Rahul was eliminated from the show, but he was sent to a secret room and given the task to observe the behavior of housemates. Later, Nagarjuna shocked viewers when he announced that Rahul Spiligunj was not eliminated but his elimination was a fake one. Later, he emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

According to trusted sources, Nagarjuna is going to repeat the same with Dethadi Harika. It will be a fake elimination, as per the sources. After Surya Kiran and Karate Kalyani, only 16 members are left in the house. If makers plan for double elimination in the initial stages of the show, it would become a huge problem at the end of its season. Today's second elimination of Dethadi Harika will be a fake one. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.