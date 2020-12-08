Dethadi Harika To Get Eliminated In Pre-Final Weekend

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Is currently going through various nail-biting twists as the controversial reality show’s grand finale is only two weeks away now. Only six contestants-Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil, Sohel and Ariyana are remaining in the game and one among them is set to bid goodbye this weekend. We have already told you, Bigg Boss is not going to eliminate Monal Gajjar and they could push her into top five finalists of this season.

The next weakest contestants in the house are Ariyana and Harika. There’s no denying the fact that Harika and Aryana are definitely popular contestants of this season. If you ask who has more potential to survive in the game for another week. Ariyana will get a majority of votes as she is truly playing her own individual game. While coming to Harika, she changed after coming out of the confession room when Nagarjuna showed one video clip of Abhijeet to her.Then on, she is being far from Abhijeet and getting close to Akhil, Sohel and Monal which is another group in the house. Netizens are questioning on Twitter what happened to you Harika? Some of them are calling Harika is the dumbest contestant ever in the house. That’s not all, Bigg Boss makers are trying to degrade Harika’s image to raise the Monal graph so that it could be easy for them to eliminate Harika and to push Monal Gajjar in the top five. Looks like Harika might get evicted this weekend. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

Close sources said this week #harika will eliminate 😞😞#monal ki evaru voting babuuu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#biggbosstelugu4 — Rab-93 (@rabbanisk475) December 8, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Abijeeth tried to make fun with u#Harika as he is close 2 u, u reacted & thrown his clothes.#Akhil deviating #Harika,#Ariyana-was too clever,she won't fall for his tricks.

After confession room scene ur making mistakes unknowingly Harika. I predicted this. pic.twitter.com/1pvX1FVNlr — RSR (@urstrulyRSRvasu) December 8, 2020

#harika game cmplt ga poyindi

Wt I feel is, she is losing herself 🙄

Inthaka mundhu itla ledu... Ekkuva lenience ichesthundi anipisthundi #BiggBossTelugu4 — Anjali gollamudi (@AnjaliGollamudi) December 8, 2020