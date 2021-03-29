Deleted Scene From Zombie Reddy Is So Hilarious!

Zombie Reddy, an action-horror movie released in theatres on February 5th, 2020. The film turned out to be a super hit as Prasanth Varma's directorial won the hearts of the audience.

Zombie Reddy marks Teja’s debut movie as a main hero. He worked in a couple of Tollywood films as a child actor at the age of two. He also acted in 'Choodalani Vundi' in which Chiranjeevi was the male lead.

Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Getup Srinu, Prithvi Raj, Raghu Karumanchi, Kireeti Damaraju, and Annapoorna acted in prominent roles in the film, Zombie Reddy.

Mark K Robin scored music for the flick and it is bankrolled by Raj Sekhar Varma under his production banner 'Apple Trees Studios.'

Zombie Reddy released on the digital platform, Aha on 26th March. Aha recently released a deleted scene from the movie, Zombi Reddy on YouTube and it is so hilarious. Here is the video.