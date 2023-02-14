Deepthi Sunanina Reveals Changes In Her Life Post Break Up

Deepthi Sunaina is a major influencer on social media. She always stays active on social media, much to the joy of her massive fan following.

Deepthi often interacts with her fans and followers on Instagram. In a recent interaction, the Internet celeb was asked, "What's the new change that you have adapted after your breakup."

She replied, "I have been working as a Robot since my breakup."

The next interesting question to Deepthi Sunaina was about the qualities she would like her man to possess. Deepthi Sunaina said, "I would be happy if he makes me laugh all the time. Nothing more than that."

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh broke up at the beginning of 2022. Currently, they are busy with their own projects.