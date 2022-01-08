Deepthi Sunaina's Latest Post Indirect Message To Shanmukh?

Bigg Boss Telugu former contestant Deepthi Sunaina is making the headlines for a long time now. She was in the news for her break up with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Deepthi had supported Shanmukh a lot and urged all his followers to vote for him. Post-break-up, Deepthi Sunaina is seen talking about her father on social media.

Deepthi's fans are wondering about the way she is behaving after her break up with Shanmukh.

Recently, Deepthi had a put a photo with the caption "Nenu puli ma Dad ala penchaaru". Deepthi also shared a reel with her father, the comments section ia filled with hearts, asking her to be strong.

A section of the audience also say that this is an indirect message to Shanmukh saying she is unfazed by the breakup. We don't know the real reason behind her caption. One thing is for sure, Deepthi seems to have taken it well, we mean the breakup and perhaps her father could be motivating Deepthi to stay strong.

Here's the post for you. Have a look at it: