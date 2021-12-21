Deepthi Sunaina's Latest Insta Post Hints at Breakup With Shanmukh: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss former contestant Deepthi Sunaina always stays active on social media. She keeps sharing every little detail of her life with her fans via Instagram stories.

Last week, Deepthi Sunaina requested everyone to vote for Shanmukh. Post the show, Deepthi Sunaina hasn't posted any story yet about Shanmukh. Now, she has shared s latest picture of her with a caption which reads, “Not my best year, but indeed I learnt a lot."

Here's the insta story Deepthi posted :

Looks like Deepthi Sunaina is upset with Shannu's behavior during his stint in the Bigg Boss house. Also, Siri's boyfriend Srihan's latest insta post has added fuel to fire. Now, it appears Deepthi wants to maintain distance from Shannuu.

Deepthi's latest caption on her photo has set tongues wagging on social media. They are saying that Deeps may be hinting at breakup with Shannu.