Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are one of the most adorable people on social media. They also enjoy a huge fan base in Telugu states. Deepthi Sunaina had officially announced her breakup with Shanmukh Jaswanth on New Year's Day. After that, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh have gotten busy with their respective careers. If you are a fan of the couple and waiting for Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth waiting to patch-up, then we have some interesting news to cheer you.

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are all set to the reunite on Valentines Day, February 14. Yes, what you read is right. As per a buzz on social media, Star Maa makers are all planning to organise a re-union episode featuring Bigg Boss contestants from all seasons.

They are all set to shoot the episode by this weekend. The special episode will be telecast on February 14, 2022. It is known that both Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth had participated in Bigg Boss in different seasons. So if this reunion really happen, then there's a chance for them to meet during the shoot of Bigg Boss special episode. However, the show makers are yet to confirm this piece of news officially.

Fans, keep your fingers crossed!