Deepthi Sunaina, Shanmukh Jaswanth to Meet on Same Show They Broke Up

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the most popular celebrities on social media. If you recall, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are also former contestants of the popular Telugu reality show—Bigg Boss.

At the beginning of the year, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth officially broke up due to some misunderstanding. Post that, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth haven't seen each other. They were also not seen together in any show or film.

However, fans of Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh are eagerly waiting to see them together at least once. If you among them, we have some interesting news for you.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh are likely to appear in the family episode of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which is set to take place tonight. Bigg Boss nonstop family episode will also be aired tomorrow on the OTT platform.

Several other former contestants too are expected to be part of the event. The guest list, however, is yet to be confirmed by the show makers. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

