Deepthi Sunaina Displays Shanmukh As Her Wall Picture, What's Cooking?

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the most adorable couple on social media. The duo has managed to be in the news ever since Shannu entered the Bigg Boss house.

And you all know how much Deepthi supported her boyfriend thoughout the show. The two grabbed headlines after Shanmukh's exit from the show. Deepthi Sunaina announced her breakup with Shanmukh leaving fans disappointed.

Now, one of the insta stories where Deepthi is pointing to Shannu's wallpaper on her phone is now being widely shared on social media platforms by their fans. Yes. Deepthi Sunaina has put Shannu's pic as her mobile wallpaper. Fans who saw this are going ga ga over this.

A section of the audience is asking if the two patched up after lover's quarrel. We are wondering the same too. We don't know when Deepthi shot that video. But ever since it got out, fans of Deepthi and Shannu are trending the hashtag Shandeep t o show their love.

The pic has gone viral on all social media platforms especially in Deepthi-Shannu fans group.

Here's the video we are referring to: