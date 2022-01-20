Deepthi Sunaina Counter To Shanmukh Jaswanth

Bigg Boss former contestants Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth always manage to be in the news. Post the show, Shanmukh officially announced that he is doing the series 'Agent Anand Santosh' for Youtube.

On the other hand, Deepthi Sunaina also treats her fans and followers with her latest pictures by sharing them on Instagram. Looks like Deepthi Sunaina hasn't come out of her break-up with Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Yes, what you read is right. Recently, RGV posted a tweet that read, "People are more comfortable with lies than truth because truth makes them naked and lies cover up."

Deepthi Sunaina shared it in on her personal Instagram story. As usual, Deepthi fans were asking her is this a counter-message to Shanmukh Jaswanth. Many said that was an indirect message to Shannu which is why she has shared it.

Take a look at a screengrab of what Deepthi shared on her Instagram...