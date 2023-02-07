Deepthi Sunaina Buys New Home

Deepthi Sunaina doesn't need any introduction. She wasn't featured in films yet but earned her fan following through private songs and some short films.

Deepthi Sunaina also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. Cutting to the chase, the Internet celeb bought a new house in Hyderabad. The young woman shared pooja ceremony pictures via Instagram.

Her parents are seen performing the pooja. When one of the social media users asked her how did she buy the house and what her income was, she gave a befitting reply: "I bought the house with my savings".

Currently, Deepthi Sunaina is staying in a new house.