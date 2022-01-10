Deepthi Snubs Shannu, Netizens Create Memes

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth have been making the headlines for multiple reasons over the last few weeks. For those who joined in late, Deepthi and Shanmukh went their separate ways on New Year's eve. Shanmukh and Deepthi fans are eagerly waiting for them to patch up.



However, it may not happen as Deepthi doesn't want to be in contact with Shanmukh. Deepthi Sunaina is celebrating her birthday today and, wishes are pouring in from fans and friends.

Deepthi Sunaina shared birthday greetings of Sohel, Savitri, Alekhya Harika, and some of her friends on insta and expressed her thanks.

We already told you that Shannu wished Deepthi for her bday. Unfortunately, Deepthi hasn't shared Shanmukh's birthday post on her timelines. A section of the audience have made funny memes on them. They are also feeling bad for Shanmukh as Deepthi has ignored even his birthday message.