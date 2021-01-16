Deepika Padukone Walks Out Of Prabhas Movie?

Bollywood diva Deepika who is set to make her debut in Telugu with Nag Ashwin's untitled film. Speculations are doing the rounds that Deepika is no longer a part of the project. It is being said on social media that Deepika has walked out of the film. The reason behind hints that Prabhas' yet to be titled film is getting delayed than expected it.

Last year, Deepika was ready to be part of the project but Prabhas wants to start working on Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush. It could take two to three years for Prabhas to complete these two movies. Deepika may not wait for that long as she is also the busiest star in Bollywood.

As Prabhas' untitled film shoot has been postponed, Deepika is believed to have given her call sheets to Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’. Still, it's unclear whether she's really walked out of the project or not. An official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

On the career front, Deepika will next be seen in '83' which is on the verge of its completion. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. The Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures film is slated to release on April in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

