Deepika Padukone Look in Prabhas' Project K Revealed

Rebel Star Prabhas’ futuristic sci-fi film Project K under the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin stars Deepika Padukone playing the female lead and Big B Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.

The makers previously released pre-look posters of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan on their respective birthdays. The team wishing Deepika Padukone on her birthday has come up with a special poster of the actress.

Deepika in the silhouette image can be seen standing on top of a hill and as sun rays fall on her body, we can only see her shadow here. The tagline “A Hope In The Dark,” on the poster specifies the significance of the character.

Project – K is the highest-budgeted movie ever in Indian cinema. Director Nag Ashwin took special care of the script and other pre-production formalities as well. The BTS video that showed the making of a wheel portrayed the kind of effort put in by the team.

Celebrating 50 memorable years, Tollywood’s leading production house Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this golden jubilee project prestigiously and Ashwini Dutt is the producer.