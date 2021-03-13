Deepika Padukone Allots 75 Days Callsheet For Prabhas Movie?

Bollywood diva Deepika is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Prabhas's yet to be titled film. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced.

Prabhas is busy with a few projects and that's the reason why the makers of the movie seem to be waiting for him to complete all his current projects so that Prabhas can fully concentrate on this film without juggling films.

The regular shoot of the film will commence in July of this year. It is for the first time that Deepika will be sharing screen space with Prabhas.

Latest news we hear is that Deepika is expected to wrap up her movie commitments by then and join the shoot. She is said to have allotted 75 days call sheet for the movie starring Prabhas in the lead role. Touted to be a sci-fi genre, this movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin whose earlier movie Mahanati, a biopic on yesteryear Actress Savitri, was a massive hit.

On the career front, Deepika will next be seen in 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. On the other hand, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam which is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Watch this space for more updates.