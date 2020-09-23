Deepika Now A Big Problem For Prabhas' Film?

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. It is all known knowledge that Deepika Padukone will be seen as the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film which is yet to be launched. The film is going to be directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie has been in the news ever since it was officially announced.

Deepika Padukone's name has been cropped up in the Bollywood drugs scandal and her WhatsApp chat of 2017 got leaked and it went viral on social media. However, Deepika's name was not officially confirmed by the Narcotic Control Bureau.

According to the filmy reports, this piece of news is worrying Ashwini Dutt, the producer of Prabhas-Deepika’s yet to be titled film .The makers have roped her by offering a fancy remuneration as she suits perfectly for the role.

The makers of the movie are believed to be thinking that it might impact Prabhas' film. The buzz on social media is that the makers are in search of another actress as a plan ‘B’. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Prabhas is working cautiously in finalizing the scripts but Deepika's name in the drug scandal might have shocked him. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.

Nag Ashwin who rose to fame with ‘Mahanati’ a biopic of legendary actress Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the lead role in the film. The movie turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Now, he is going to direct Prabhas’ next film which is set to be a sci-fi thriller movie. Watch this space for more updates.