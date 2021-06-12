Deepika Getting More Than Prabhas For Nag Ashwin Movie?

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid stars in Bollywood. Not to mention, she has several films in her kitty with various filmmakers. So, if Deepika has adjusted her schedule to sign a Telugu movie with Prabhas, then, it comes with a huge price. The latest buzz doing the rounds in TFI is that Deepika Padukone is believed to be charging Rs 8 cr for Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film.

The makers are ready to meet the demands of Deepika Padukone, as they want her to be part of the project. We are also sure that Prabhas and Deepika's on-screen chemistry will surely be one of the highlights of the film. Meanwhile, there is also a buzz that Deepika is being paid more than Prabhas although there is no official confirmation on this news.

Amitabh Bachchan has also been roped in to play a key role in the film. Currently, Nag Ashwin is doing the groundwork for the film. The film is expected to go on floors early next year, as Prabhas has to finish his commitments for ‘Salaar’ and ‘Adipurush’. More details about the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be appearing in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and the movie is slated for release on July 30, 2021. Watch this space for updates.