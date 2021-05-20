Debut Actors Rahul Krishna and Priyanka's Agrajeeta Release Date Locked

Rahul Krishna and Priyanka are two aspiring actors, who are all set to make their debut in Tollywood with Agrajeeta. In a recently held press meet at Melbourne, the unit has spoken about the film.

Agrajeeta is touted to be a unique story that is sure to appeal to the audience. The makers have a shot few of scenes in Great Ocean Road, Red Wood Forest and Mount Buller. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. Priyanka has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

While addressing the press, she said, I wholeheartedly thank each and everyone who are part of Agrajeeta. We all love Director Sandeep a lot. There would be no Agrajeeta without him. I’m damn sure, Agrajeeta will become a super hit at the box office."

The male lead actor Krishna also spoke and he stated, “This is my debut film I really can’t put it into words but I’m very much grateful to Sandeep for trusting me so much. I’m really glad for being part of the film. I wholeheartedly wish for the film to become a hit at the box office.

Agrajeeta is directed by Sandeep Raj and it is co-produced by Vasavi Triveedi Productions and Sandeep Raj Films. Currently, the makers of the movie are aiming to release the film by end of July this year.