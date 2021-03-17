Dates Fixed Zombie Reddy, Gaali Sampath Release On Aha

Very soon the filmy lovers can watch their favourite film, Zombie Reddy and Gaali Sampath on Aha. Zombie Reddy directed by Prasanth Varma starring Sajja Teja and Anandhi under the Apple Trees Studios banner turned out as a super hit. The movie earned a good revenue at the box office. Zombie Reddy was released on 5 February 2021. Now, the news is that the film is all set to stream on Aha. Earlier, news broke out that the makers have struck a good deal with Aha owner, Allu Aravind. According to the reports, the film will be available on Aha from 26th March. Official information regarding this is awaited.

One more film that is going to be out on Aha is the recently released Gaali Sampath. The film will be available on Aha Video In from 19th March. Gaali Sampath, directed by Anish Krishna from a screenplay written by Anil Ravipudi. Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu, and Lovely Singh acted in the lead roles whereas Tanikella Bharani, and Satya acted in prominent roles in the flick. Achu Rajamani composed music for the film. It was released in theatres on 11 March 2021.