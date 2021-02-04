Is Date Set For Prabhas' Salaar Teaser, Read On To Know

Rebel star Prabhas is extremely busy shooting for films these days. He is currently shooting for the much-awaited film 'Salaar' which also features Shruti Haasan as the female lead in the film. Currently, the regular shooting of the film is taking place in Godavarikhani opencast coal mines in Telangana. They are likely to wrap up the first schedule in a couple of days from now. If you are a die-hard fan of Prabhas. Then, we have super exciting news in our store. Yes, what you read is right.

The latest reports reveal that the makers are planning to release the Salaar teaser with Yash's KGF: Chapter-2. We are pretty sure, Prabhas doesn't need any movie promotions because all his movies are much talked on social media. It remains to be seen whether Prashanth Neel will release Salaar teaser with KGF-2 or not. If this news becomes true then we can witness Prabhas' Salaar teaser in second half of this year.

It is directed by Prashanth Neel who previously helmed movies like Ugramm and KGF: Chapter 1 and the film became a huge hit in Sandalwood. Salaar will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur, of Hombale Films, who is bankrolling the KGF franchise. Keep watching this space for more updates.