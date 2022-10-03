Dasara Box Office Clash - The Ghost Vs God Father

Telugu superstars Megastar Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna are considered to be dear friends in Tollywood. The duo has been ruling the film industry for more than three decades with a plethora of films released.

Now ahead of Dasara this year Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna are going to have an epic box office clash with their upcoming movies - The Ghost and God Father releasing.

Nagarjuna's The Ghost has generated quite a hype among the audience. Chiranjeevi's God Father is carrying a low buzz as it is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer. Chiranjeevi will be reprising the role of Mohan Lal in God Father.

The interesting factor is that Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be making a special guest appearance in God Father, which has become the talk of the town.

God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satya Dev will appear in prominent roles.

Coming to The Ghost, the film is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film is financed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and North Star Entertainment. Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also features Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar in key roles.

People are said to be betting big time on social media as to which film will be a winner at the box office this Dasara.