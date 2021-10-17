Dasara Blockbuster Most Eligible Bachelor Mints Gold at Box Office

Akkineni Akhil just added a feather to his cap after his latest release Most Eligible Bachelor has became the biggest blockbuster in his career.

After Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s magic hit Love Story, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is now rewriting box office records. Theatres are running housefull in the two Telugu states. The opening box office collections in two states are said to be approximately Rs 5 crore. And the second-day collections is also around Rs 5 crore.

The movie has garnered mixed response from the audience and audience say that Akhil has improved his acting skills a lot when it compared to his earlier films. Fans say that Akhil and Pooja Hegde have not met down the audience as they have nailed it in every scene. Btw now you already know that the songs of the movie, especially lehraayi have become chartbusters.

Critics too have given their thumbs up to the movie and say that Most Eligible Bachelor raises some valid points. Now, the movie has collected 18 crores plus gross worldwide in two days.

Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic comedy written and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar. The film is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, while Gopi Sundar has composed the tunes. Pradeesh Varma and Marthand K. Venkatesh have done cinematography and editing respectively. The story revolves around the relationship between Harsha (Akhil) and Vibha (Pooja Hegde).