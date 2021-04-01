Darshan's Roberrt Writes A New Box Office Record in Sandalwood

Challenging Darshan's Roberrt is having a dream run at the box office. According to reliable sources, the film has been pulled out from theatres as Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa hits the screens from today.

However, the makers of the movie have nothing to worry over the Roberrt maing way for Yuvarathnaa as the film has earned double profits at the box office. You all know that it's been more than 20 days the film opened in theatres.

Guess what? The film has joined the Rs 100 cr club from Karnataka alone just in three weeks of its releases. It's a new record in Sandalwood and the film may have even beaten Yash's KGF.

This is the second 100 cr film of Darshan at the Karnataka box office. He is the only actor with two 100 cr club movies. It is indeed celebration time for fans.

On the career front, Darshan is will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick. He recently cancelled Roberrt Success tour titled Vijaya Yatre in view of COVID scare.