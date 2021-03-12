Darshan's Roberrt OTT Release: Top Online Streaming Platform Bags Digital Rights?

Netflix and Amazon Prime video are one-stop movie destination for movie lovers. Amazon Prime offers films in all popular Indian lanugages including Tami, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam. Amazon Prime streaming sites lets you watch a new movie within days of its release. Kannada superstar Darshan's latest release Roberrt has become a demand film in OTT market.

The makers of the movie believed to have received a lot of offers from OTT during the lockdown period. But, the makers decline the offer as they knew the content of the film will strike gold at the box office. As expected, the film opened to mind-blowing reviews from all corners. Mumurs are doing the rounds that Top online streaming platform are looking forward to purchase the rights of the film.

As Roberrt became a blockbuster hit within a day. The makers of the movie seems to be quoting a fancy price to OTT makers. It is worth mentioning here that Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights of the film for a record price and they have sold satellite rights to Udaya tv. Roberrt is expected to premiers on Prime Video in the first week of April. We will soon update the exact date of Roberrt release on Prime. Keep watching this space for more updates.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.