Darshan's Roberrt OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Darshan's Roberrt is making a huge Noise on social media. The film is going to be in the news for another couple of days from now. The buzz and hype around the film won't die down anytime soon.

The film has earned overwhelming response from critics, fans and audience. The positive word of mouth about the film will surely attract the audience towards theatres. Looking at the current scenario, the film will have a dream run at the box office.

Darshan fans have already watched the film but some of them are waiting for OTT release as ticket prices are huge, most of them can't pay to watch the film twice or thrice in theatres.

Some of the movie buffs are also waiting for Roberrt's OTT release as they can't step out due to Covid-19 fear. If you are waiting for Roberrt OTT release, then, this piece of news is for you.

According to reliable sources, Roberrt digital rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime video. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of April. Amazon Prime makers will release the film within days of a movie release. We will inform you all about Roberrt OTT release date, shortly.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films.