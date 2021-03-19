Darshan's Roberrt Opening Week Collections Of Kannada Beats Yash's KGF

Challenging star Darshan is on cloud nine as his recent outing Roberrt continues to smashes the box office records of other films. According to reports, Roberrt five lakh tickets sold out in just seven days and it is history in KFI. The film has entered into second week and it is running successfuly in theatres with jam packed theatres. Fans can't stop gushing about the film.

According to trade reports, the film has managed to earn Rs 80.48 cr gross just in seven day at the box office. The film has suprassed Yash's KGF:Chapter 1 was earned Rs 68.8 cr in first week of its releases.In this context, Roberrt has beaten KGF and bagged the numero uno position in Kannada opening week collections list. Take a look at the tweet:

It is worth mentioning here that Roberrt's OTT rights have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video. And the film is expected to start streaming on the OTT in the second week of April. The makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Roberrt. Watch this space for updates.