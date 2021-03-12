Darshan's Roberrt Fails To Beat Yash's KGF Record

Kannada actor Darshan's latest release Roberrt has received a thumping response from critics and audience. Darshan's Roberrt has become another blockbuster hit of this year in Kannada after Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru. Netizens have predicted on social media that Darshan will beat Yash's KGF record with Roberrt as it had a massive release across the globe.

Sadly, the film failed to beat the record set by Yash's KGF: Chapter 1. Darshan's Roberrt managed to earn Rs 17.24 cr on its opening day at the box office. It is a massive record in Sandalwood and Roberrt has become the second-highest grossing movie in terms of first day collections. Yash is leading in top position with KGF.

The film was released in 2018 and it earned Rs 18.5 cr from the Kannada version alone and the total collections of the film were 24.7 cr. It's been more than two years, KGF was released but none of the actors has been able to break Yash record in Kanada. Many A lister films have been released in last two years but Yash movie remains at No.1 at the Kannada box office. In this context, Darshan's Roberrt failed to beat Yash's KGF record.



Roberrt is written and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy films. On the career front, Yash is awaiting the release of 'KGF-Chapter 2' which is slated for release on July 16 ,2021. Watch this space for more updates.