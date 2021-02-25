Darshan Roberrt Pre-release Event In Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, Sukumar Chief Guests

Kannada actor Darshan is gearing up to test his luck in Telugu. His upcoming film 'Roberrt' will be releasing in Telugu. The makers of the movies are planning to hold a pre-release event in Hyderabad at JRC Convention. If the ongoing buzz is to believe, the makers of the movie seems to have asked Allu Arjun and Sukumar to grace 'Roberrt' pre-release event.

If everything goes as planned then Allu Arjun and Sukumar will be the chief guests to the event. All Allu Arjun fans would surely get pre-release event tickets of Roberrt. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

The film is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. It is produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. Apart from Darshan, the film also features Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P. Ravi Shankar in lead roles.