Darja Movie Review

Director: Saleem Malik

Music Director: ‘Rap Rock’ Shakeel

Producer PSS Entertainments by Siva Sankar Paidipati

Genre Action, Drama

Cast Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Editor MR Varma

Telugu anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular celebrities in the Telugu-speaking states, thanks to her hosting skills. On the other hand, do we have to say anything about comedian Sunil? Well, he is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Tollywood. We never get bored of watching Anasuya and Sunil on the big screen. If you are the fans, then Sunil and Anasuya are back to the silver the screens with the movie Darja. Here's the review of the film:

Plot: Kanaka Mahalakshmi (Anasuya) is local don in Bandhar City. She is a ruthless woman and owns a cheap liquor shop which is run by her goon gang. Many people in the city get killed because of Mahalakshmi's cheap liquor. However, no one dares question Mahalakshmi about the cheap liquor in the village. ACP Shiva Shankar (Sunil) gets transferred to the same city. How Shiva Shankar destroys Mahalakhsmi's liquor shop in the village, the clash between Shiva and Mahalakshmi forms the gist of the story.

Performances: Anasuya can pull off any role easily as we have seen her as Kolli Rangamma in Rangasthalam and Dakshayani in Pushpa. She also nails it in Darja with her killer performance—be it her dialogue delivery or acting skills. Sunil gets into the skin of his character. Sunil looks dashing and dynamic in a cop avatar. The remaining cast of the film also do a decent job in the film.

Plut Points:

Anasuya, Sunil performance

Dialgoues

BGM

Verdict: Darja is a pakka commercial entertainer. Watch it whether you are fan of Anasuya /Sunil or not.