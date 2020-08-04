Chiranjeevi's granddaughter Navishka is one of the most favourite kids in the Konidela family. Mega Power Star, Ram Charan took to his Instagram and shared a cute video with niece Navishka. In the video, one could see Charan dancing along with the little munchkin to the famous song 'Baby Shark'. He shared the video and captioned it as 'Dance off with this darling'. The cutie pie is making some of the cute moves. The video is getting a lot of comments and is loved by many. It is going viral on social media. Here is the video.

On the career front, Ram Charan will be next seen in the movie, RRR directed by maverick filmmaker, SS Rajamouli. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are going to share screen space for the first time. The flick is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high. Fans are eagerly waiting for the new updates from the RRR team.

Earlier, we have seen Chiranjeevi having fun time with Navishka, the daughter of Sreeja, and Kalyan Dev. He shared a cute video in which Navishka sits on his lap and after a few seconds, she starts dancing to 'You And Me' from Megastar's movie Khaidi No. 150. When Chiru stops the song, she makes a sad face and he again resumes the song. Here is the video.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the movie, Acharya. Ever since the movie has started, it became the talk of the town. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in the movie. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The shooting of the movie has been halted due to the unexpected coronavirus lockdown. After completion of Acharaya, Chiru will be seen in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie, Lucifer and it is going to be financed by Ram Charan under his own production house. 'Saaho' fame Sujeeth is the director of the flick.