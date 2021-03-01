Dance Plus:Omkar Terminated Top Actor's Contract For Being Biased Judge?

Anchor Omkar is a man with a gold heart. He tried his luck as an actor in a few movies but not a single movie brought him enough attention towards him. Later, He forayed into the production business, he produced few shows such as Aata, Aata Juniors, Maayadweepam and a few. Currently, he is hosting dance plus shows which airs on Star maa every Saturday and Sunday. Omkar not only a host he is even director to the show. He has introduced many dance shows to encourage people's talent and give them life through his shows.

Omkar is mentor to many people who are excelling in different fields. Looks like Omkar seems to be regretting with his decison for finalising judges to his Dance plus show. The judges of the show are Raghu Master, Monal Gajjar, Anee Master and Mumaith Khan. In next week episode, Mumaith Khan and Anee Master are set to fight over the judgment for the contestants performance, heated argument is set to take place between these two masters. Mumaith Khan is giving the worst rating for the good performance and she is giving good marks for the worst performance.

Omkar is upset with Mumaith Khan's judgement and he is seen asking Mumaith Khan why are you show partiality in the show. Mumaith Khan seems to be supporting her own team and the performance of her team is not upto the mark. Rumors are doing the rounds Anchor Omkar is believed to have terminated Mumaith Khan from the show as he doesn’t want any judges being partial to any contestants because everyone are equal to him. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited at the moment.