The Dance Number Coka 2.0 FromVijay Deverakonda Liger Out

If you still are in the hangover of the peppy number Akdi Pakdi from the film Liger starring The Vijay Deverakonda and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Just come out of it. Here’s the new song from the film with double the energy, double the swag and double the beat. The celebration has been multiplied with the song Coka 2.0.

Lijo George-Dj Chetas have come up with another dance number and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey killed it with their elegant moves. From their dressing to the vibrant set to choreography are so perfect that, the penchant for the song only increases on multiple listening. Ram Miriyala showed his mark in singing this fast beat number, alongside female singer Geetha Madhuri. Lyrics were penned by Bhaskarabhatla.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey made the song look more beautiful with their attractive dances. Particularly, Vijay Deverakonda nailed the Bhangra steps. Another interesting aspect is director Puri Jagannadh also appears in the song. Coka 2.0 is going to be the prime choice for celebratory occasions.

The theme song and Akdi Pakdi shook the entire nation, while theatrical trailer has broken all previous records. Currently, Vijay Deverakonda and team is on promotional tour across the different cities in the country and the turnout for each event is massive.

Liger huge Fandom Tour will be organized at Arts And Science College, Subedari, Hanamakonda in Warangal on August 14th. The event to be attended by the entire team begins from 5PM onwards.

Puri connects is producing the movie, in association with Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a lavish budget.

Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022.