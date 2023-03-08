Damodara Of Pushpaka Vimanam Next Film Titled As Kanyakumari 

Young director Damodara debuted with Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam, a thrilling entertainer.

Damodara is now back with a rural romantic entertainer titled Kanyakumari. The film is being produced by Radical Pictures.

The poster of the film dropped a short while ago and it confirms that the rural backdrop entertainer has an interesting concept.

The film has Sricharan Rachakonda and Geetha Saini, of Pushpaka Vimanam fame in the lead roles.

The film will have a rural Srikakulam set up and it will predominantly capitalise on the rustic atmosphere. The final schedule is underway now and the release date will be announced soon.