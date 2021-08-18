Daggubati Venkatesh Is My Pillar: Raja Raja Chora Actor Sree Vishnu

Young actor Sree Vishnu always maintains a low profile on social media. He is an introvert and wishes to talk very less be it to family members or the public. Currently, he is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film 'Raja Raja Chora'.

The film's trailer is trending on all social media platforms. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on August 18, 2021.

Yes, the film is releasing this Thursday in theatres near you. In a recent interaction with Sakshi Post, Vishnu Sree stated that the content of the film is promising. The film is going to appeal to all ages of the audience. Definitely, the audience will enjoy the movie. People are going to see a new actor in me in this film, he said.

He further added that most of the people will tell me whoever works with me will get a name and fame in the film industry. We approached Gangavva before she stepped into Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

She became the centre of attraction in the show. She also earned fame through the show. It's truly an amazing experience working with her. He adds Venkatesh garu called after watching the trailer. He is very impressed with it. He also suggested me to try different genre like mass movie not totally mass but a mix of mass and action.

When Vishnu was asked to tell one word about Venkatesh, he stated that he is my background. Venkatesh is a big inspiration to Sree Vishnu and he considers him a demi-god. He has a couple of interesting films lined up in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Arjuna Phalguna after Raja Raja Chora.