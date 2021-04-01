Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Rajinikanth's Top 10 Movie List

Superstar Rajinikanth has been honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Superstar started his career with a small role in "Apoorva Raagangal" starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. Later the actor got many hits including 'Mullum Malarum.' Rajinikanth's Thalapathi is an evergreen movie.

Top 10 best movies of Superstar Rajinikanth you must watch:

1. Thalapathi

2.Baasha

3. Narasimha

4. Sivaji

5. Robo

6. Muthu

7. Arunachalam

8.Chadramukhi

9. Kabaali

10. Kaala

Union Minister for information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar congratulated the Tamil star and said, "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant Ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic"

"I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee," added Javadekar.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian actor to get this award. Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander have been awarded before. Earlier Rajinikanth has been honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. The south Superstar Rajinikanth has completed more than 45 years in the film industry.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest recognition in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recipient is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema".