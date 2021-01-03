Dada Saheb Phalke Awards 2020 South List

The list of "Dada Saheb Phalke" awards for the year 2020 for the South was announced on New Year Day. Two Sandalwood stars have been awarded this prestigious award.

Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar and Simple star Rakshit Shetty have won the awards this time. Dada Saheb Phalke awards are given to honour the best talented artists from South India Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industry.

Famous South Indian actors Shivarajkumar, Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna have been awarded multi talent Dada Saheb Phalke awards for the year 2020. The Best actor award has been given to Rakshit Shetty for his performance in Avane Sriman Narayana. Actress Tanya Hope has got the best actress award. "Mookajjiya Kanasugalu" has got the best film award. Ramesh Indira has received the best director award for the movie "Premier Padmini", while Hari Krishna has bagged the best Music director award.

Best actor and actress awards in Tamil have gone to Dhanush, and Jyothika respectively. In Telugu, best actor and actress awards have been bagged by Naveen Pali Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna respectively while 'Jersey' has got best movie award.

Coming to Malayalam, best actor and best actress awards have gone to Suraj Venjara Moodu, and Parvati Thiruvoththu. The date of awards function is yet to be announced. It may recalled that sandalwood actor Yash had the won best actor award last year.