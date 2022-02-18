Critic's Review: Bheemla Nayak

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'Bheemla Nayak' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers of the movie have officially announced that Bheemla Nayak will be releasing in theatres on February 25, 2022. We hear that the film censor formalities have been completed, we are yet to hear the censor report though. Film critic Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter and wrote "Saw #BheemlaNayak

Also Read: Nagarjuna Lays Foundation Stone for Akkineni Nageswara Rao Urban Forest Park



Mark my words, It will be Biggest HIT of #PawanKalyan Career. What a Come back Film 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ! DEADLY BLOCKBUSTER on the way.

Review soon ! Have a look at the tweet:

Saw #BheemlaNayak Mark my words, It will be Biggest HIT of #PawanKalyan Career. What a Come back Film 🔥🔥🔥🔥 ! DEADLY BLOCKBUSTER on the way. Review soon ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) February 17, 2022

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment