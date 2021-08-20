Telugu Movie Crazy Uncles Leaked On Movierulz Full HD Download

Crazy Uncle is a comedy movie directed by E Sathi Babu. The movie casts Sreemukhi, Raja Ravindra, Mano, and Bharani as playing the lead roles. The music was composed by Raghu Kunche, while the cinematography was done by Balreddy. The film was produced by Good Friends and Boddu Ashok. The film revolves around three rich uncles who are unhappy with their wives and decide to enjoy their life without them and get into a big trap.

The movie got a good response from the audience. Now the latest we hear is that the film has been leaked on piracy websites like Movierulez, iBomma among others. Crazy Uncle has fallen prey to piracy on the very first day of its release itself. The audience says that Crazy Uncle is a family entertaining movie all age groups can enjoy the movie. Anyway, enjoy the movie only in the theatres or should wait for its digital release. If you come across such cases, report them to the anti-piracy cell.