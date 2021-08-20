Crazy Uncles Gets Highest Rating For Any Telugu Movie on IMDB

Sreemukhi's Crazy Uncles movie is grabbing the attention of the audience. The movie is receiving a massively positive response from the audience. The film is directed by E Sathi Babu. The movie casts Sreemukhi, Raja Ravindra, Mano, and Bharani as playing the lead roles. The music was composed by Raghu Kunche, while the cinematography was done by Balreddy. Crazy Uncles is released in theaters on August 19, 2021. The film was produced by Good Friends and Boddu Ashok.

Crazy Uncles has received a 9.4 rating out of 10 from IMDb. As we all known that cinephiles and the common audiences mostly prefer IMDb ratings to watch the film. Crazy Uncle's IMDb rating is the highest-rated movie than any other Telugu movie. While other news websites rated the movie 2 out of 5 and the audience rated it 4.2 out of 5.

The film revolves around three well settled middle aged people who have made a good name for themselves in the community. Raju (Raja Ravindra), who runs a real estate business, Reddy (Singer Mano), who runs a gold business, and Rao (Bharani Shankar), who runs a finance business, are three good friends. They live together in the same apartment. They are unhappy with their wives and decide to enjoy their life without them and get into a big trap.