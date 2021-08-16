Crazy Uncle Is Family Entertainer For All Age Groups: Singer Mano

Singer Mano is an Indian playback singer, he is a man who gives dubbing to all Rajinikanth's films. He is in a low phase of his career as he doesn't seem to be getting good offers from the filmmakers. After a long time, singer Mano is making a comeback to woo all of us with his upcoming film 'Crazy Uncles' starring Sreemukhi.

In a recently held press meet in Hyderabad, Singer Mano stated that It's a new concept which will appeal to audience of all age groups. The singer will be essaying the role of a Money Lender in the film. The film will showcase family emotions.

The other two friends of Mano are financier and builder in Crazy Uncles. The movie is all about Sreemukhi's entry into the neighborhood and how the trio fall in love with her. How they will learn from their mistakes will from the crux of the story.

Like every actor, Mano is also wishing for Crazy Uncles to become a hit at the box office. He is hoping the audience would love his character and comic timing in the film.

If you are excited about the theme, let me tell you the wait is not long for the movie release. Crazy Uncles is set for a grand theatrical release on August 19, 2021. Yes, this Friday 'Crazy Uncles' will be releasing in theatres near you. If you haven't watched the hilarious trailer of Mano's 'Crazy Uncles' yet, here it is for you:

The film is directed by E. Sathibabu and it is produced by Kiran K Talasila.