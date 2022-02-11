Crazy Response to MS Raju’s 7 Days 6 Nights Theatrical Trailer

Streaming amidst the huge expectations, Mega maker M.S. Raju’s exciting next ‘7 Days 6 Nights’ Theatrical Trailer captivates immense response from everywhere. Post ‘Dirty Hari’ success, popular production house Sumanth Arts Productions seems to have come up with a sureshot exciting Rom-Com Entertainer in M.S. Raju’s direction.

Postponing from Sankranthi due to the effect of Corona third wave, the peppy number ‘Let Me Go There’ created a good buzz around the film. Now, as the trailer of this crazy romantic entertainer has also received immense response, M.S. Raju has decided to give an engaging experience to audiences in theaters very soon.

Starring Sumanth Ashwin as the lead Meher Chahal as his lady love, Rohan & Kritika Shetty played another lead pair in this youthful romantic entertainer in M. Sumanth Ashwin & S. Rajinikanth’s production under Vintage Pictures & ABG Creations jointly.

Excited with the response, maker & hero Sumanth Ashwin says, “The story of two young chaps who went on a road trip and their crazy experiences in the journey featured in '7 Days 6 Nights'. It’s a cool entertainer starring me and Rohan as leads in my father M.S. Raju’s direction. With wonderful visuals, romance, and entertainment as the highlights, this character will be my career’s best role.”

Co-Producer J. Srinivasa Raju says, “7 Days 6 Nights will be another classic in our Director M.S. Raju's direction. It’s a light-hearted comedy that immensely engages youth. Cinematographer Nani Chamidishetty did magic with the visuals. M.S. Raju is introducing 16-year-old Samarth Gollapudi as the music director with this film. We haven’t compromised in the technical standards & editor Junaid Siddiqui did splendid cuts for the film.”

Cast: Sumanth Ashwin, Meher Chahl, Rohan, Kritika Shetty, Sushma, Rishika Bali, Goparaju Ramana.

Music: Samarth Gollapudi

Cinematography: Nani Chamidisetty

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Production Designer: Bhaskar Mudavath

Stills: M. Rishitha Devi

Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu

Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande

Co-Director: UV Sushma

Special Partner: Raghuram T

Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa Raju, Manthena Ramu

Producers: Sumanth Ashwin & Rajnikant. S

Production Houses: Wild Honey productions, Wintage Pictures & ABG Creations

Presented by Sumanth Art Productions

Written & Directed by M.S.Raju

Also Read: ​Have You Seen Shanmukh's Heartbreak Dance Missing Deepthi?