Crazy OTT Offer For Sharwanand’s Sreekaram?

Young actor Sharwanand featuring much-anticipated film ‘Sreekaram’ is likely to skip a theatrical release. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced. Movie buffs are waiting with bated breathe when this film will open in the theatres. The film was supposed to release this year in April but they couldn’t release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The makers of the movie are planning to resume the shoot next month. As per the reports, they are left with 20 days shoot and they are planning to wrap up by the end of October. The latest news we hear is that the makers of Sharwanand starrer Sreekaram are getting fancy deals from leading OTT platforms for the digital release of the film. It remains to be seen whether makers of the film will release on OTT platforms or will wait until theatres are open.

The film is directed by debutant Kishore Reddy and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead in the film.

Sharwanand was last seen in ‘Jaanu’ which was a remake of much-acclaimed Tamil hit '96’. Samantha reprised the role of Trisha in the Telugu film. Sadly, the film ended up as a huge disaster at the box office. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.