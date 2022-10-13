Crazy Fellow First Day Collection Prediction

Young actor Sai Kumar is awaiting the release of his upcoming film—Crazy Fellow.

Digangana Suryavanshi and Mirna Menon will be seen as female leads in the film. Just a day left for Aadi's Crazy Fellow to hit the big screens. The trailer, teaser and songs from the film have received a positive response from fans.

Talking about the first day box office prediction of Crazy Fellow, the film's opening collection is likely to be close to Rs 1 cr at the box office.

Crazy Fellow is directed by Phani Krishna Siriki and it is produced by KK Radha Mohan. Saptagiri, Narra Srinivas, Anish Kuruvilla, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Ravi Prakash will be seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for Crazy Fellow review and collections.