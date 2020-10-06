Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted, most of the film stars have been tested positive for the dangerous coronavirus. Recently, Our beloved actress Tamannaah has tested positive for COVID-19. When she showed the symptoms of COVID-19, she was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to the latest reports, Tamannah has been discharged from the hospital after the successful completion of the treatment. Currently, she is under home quarantine.

Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a health update. She wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged. It has been a strenuous week but I feel relatively well. I am optimistic that I will recover fully from this health peril which is distressing so many people around the world. For the present, I will be self-isolating as advised. A big virtual hug to everyone for their love, concern, and positivity. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay well!”

On the career front, she will be next seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Bole Chudiyan.