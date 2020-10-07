RRR Filmmakers Face Heavy Losses Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are back to work after a long gap. On October 6, the team of RRR has resumed the shoot of the film and SS Rajamouli promised fans that a glimpse of Jr NTR from the film will be released on October 22nd. Jr NTR fans and audience were pretty happy with Rajamouli's latest update on ‘RRR’.

Megapower star Ram Charan took to social media and shared a video with a caption, “Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct.” Here is the video.

In the video, one could see staff cleaning everything in the sets. After looking at the video, netizens are tweeting that Rajamouli and ‘RRR’ makers would have faced huge losses due to COVID-19 and this has become a hot topic on social media.

It is clearly visible that the makers of the film have faced huge losses due to the novel coronavirus. Not only ‘RRR’ makers but also other filmmakers faced the same issue. The loss for the makers of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ could be more when compared to others. The film RRR is being made on a budget of Rs 400 cr.

‘RRR’ is the most anticipated film of the year. The film has two top actors from Tollywood - Jr NTR and Ram Charan and they will be essaying the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetha Ramaraju, respectively. They have a huge fan following across the globe. The film has been in the news ever since its inception. We think that the movie is going to create a history.

People are betting on social media that the film has the potential to break the ‘Baahubali’ records which was also directed by award-winning filmmaker Rajamouli. RRR will be released in multiple languages. Most of the netizens are tweeting that the makers will surely reap profits as there are many interesting elements in the film. It is too early to talk about the profits. The film is slated for release in 2021. Watch this space for more updates.