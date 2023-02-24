Count Down Begins For Nani’s Dasara

Natural Star Nani’s rustic mass action entertainer Dasara is one of the most awaited movies in the country. Srikanth Odela is debuting as a director with this movie which is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri on SLV Cinemas banner. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead while Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Dheekshith Shetty and Shine Tom Chacko play other prominent roles. The movie is all set for a grand worldwide release on March 30th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the makers have zeroed in on a unique promotional campaign to mark the birthday of Natural Star Nani. Countdown installations will be put in at 39 centres in Telugu states for Dasara to coincide with the 39th birthday of the Natural Star. This is a massive feat making it the first ever in Indian cinema. The countdown will begin for the movie release and the cutouts would be changed each day at the theatres till the date of release.

Later, the countdown installations will be placed in other cities all across the country. The team will also be in various cities and towns in the country and will engage in some aggressive promotions in the next one month.