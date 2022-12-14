Cost of Shirt Prabhas Wore to Unstoppable With NBK Will Stun You

Rebel star Prabhas needs no introduction. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Telugu and Bollywood. Prabhas is a very introverted person. He makes rare public appearances on reality shows.

In 2018, Prabhas graced Koffee With Karan show with Baahubali team Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati. After four years, Prabhas is all set to make a small screen appearance in the popular celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK.

Prabhas is going to grace Unstoppable With NBK with his best friend Gopichand. Prabhas and Gopichand have completed the shoot for the episode. The show will be available on Aha, they are teasing with behind-the-scenes pics and a glimpse of the episode. Prabhas is looking absolutely stunning and handsome in Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Madras Button Down Shirt (Yellow/Blue Multi color). Do you know the price of the shirt? According to reports, Prabhas' shirt is said to be 115 pounds converts into Indian currency Rs 11,618.09.

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar will release sometime in 2023.

Also Read: Will Prabhas Break Silence About His Wedding In Unstoppable Season 2?

