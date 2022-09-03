Controversial Telugu Anchor to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6 as Wild Card Entry?

Anasuya Bharadwaj has a good fan following for her hosting skills. She is one of the top celebrities in Tollywood. Recently, Anasuya Bharadwaj was trolled badly on social media for indirect comments on Vijay Deverakonda over his latest release, Liger's failure at the box office.

Anasuya Bharadwaj told Deverakonda fans that she will file a complaint against everyone who abused her by using cuss words.

Now, the things seem to have calmed between Anasuya Bharadwaj and netizens. If you are a fan of Anasuya Bharadwaj, then, we have good news for you. Anasuya Bharadwaj is likely to make a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

The show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. BBT6 is all set have a grand launch on September 4, 2022. There's no official confirmation whether Anasuya Bharadwaj will be a participant in the show or not. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.